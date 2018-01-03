

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced that AstraZeneca will use the company's myChoice HRD Plus in an exploratory analysis to identify women with advanced ovarian cancer who may benefit from maintenance treatment with Lynparza (olaparib) and Avastin (bevacizumab). Myriad will use its myChoice HRD Plus test to evaluate patients enrolled in an ongoing Phase III trial. Under the collaboration, the companies will use the myChoice HRD Plus test to identify cases with homologous recombination deficiencies.



Myriad's myChoice HRD Plus is a homologous recombination deficiency test to detect when a tumor has lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors.



