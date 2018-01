Ashtead Group plc

Director Update

3rd January 2018

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Ashtead Group plc announces that Wayne Edmunds will step down from his role as Interim Group Chief Executive of BBA Aviation plc ("BBA") with effect from 1st April 2018. Wayne will continue as non-executive director of BBA.

