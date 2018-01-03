Active-Investors: Wired News - Dominion Energy Connects Additional 81 MW of Solar Power to South Carolina's Electric Supply

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=D as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 29, 2017, the Company announced that it has successfully connected power generated from two of its solar energy projects in South Carolina to the electricity grid of South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G). SCE&G is a regulated public utility offering electricity and natural gas across central, southern and western South Carolina. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Details of the Solar Power Supply

The solar power generated from the Company's 71.4 megawatts (MW) Solvay Solar Energy, Jasper County facility located near Ridgeland in South Carolina was connected to SCE&G's main grid on December 21, 2017. The Company is already supplying solar power generated from the Company's 10 MW Ridgeland Solar project to the grid since May 28, 2017.

Dominion Energy and SCE&G have a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) as well as an agreement for renewable energy credits (RECs). However, Solvay, an international multi-specialty chemical Company, is purchasing all the associated RECs from the Solvay Solar Energy, Jasper County facility for the next 15 years.

According to the Company, the two solar power projects led to the creation of approximately 200 temporary construction jobs. Till date, Dominion Energy has invested over $900 million in developing solar power projects which together contribute 466MW of power. This power is catering to the energy needs of approximately 120,000 homes and businesses across California, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Commenting on the matter, Paul D. Koonce, President and CEO - Power Generation Group of Dominion Energy, said:

"Dominion Energy is pleased to bring this additional clean, solar energy to South Carolina. We are happy to provide South Carolina Electric & Gas additional renewable resources and help an excellent corporate citizen in Solvay reduce its carbon intensity."

About Dominion Energy Inc.

Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy is one of the largest producers and transporters of energy in the US. The Company's portfolio consists of approximately 25,600 megawatts of generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. It also operates one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers. The Company has an employee strength of over 16,200 people.

About South Carolina Electric & Gas

SCE&G is a subsidiary of SCANA Corp. and a regulated public utility. It is engaged in the business of generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. It has over 717,000 customers in 24 counties in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina. SCE&G also provides natural gas service to approximately 362,000 customers in 35 counties in the state. On December 05, 2017, the utility achieved production target of 42 MW of utility-scale solar power ahead of its 2020 deadline. The utility-scale solar target was set by the South Carolina Distributed Resource Program Act, or Act 236.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Dominion Energy's stock marginally declined 0.96%, ending the trading session at $80.28.

Volume traded for the day: 2.16 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.15 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.61%; previous six-month period - up 5.49%; and past twelve-month period - up 4.82%

After yesterday's close, Dominion Energy's market cap was at $51.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.67.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry.

