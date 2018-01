BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) reported that its fiscal 2017 net income totaled approximately $6.3 million, an increase of approximately 26% from the net income of approximately $5.0 million in fiscal 2016. Net earnings per share were $0.14, compared to $0.11.



Fiscal 2017 total revenues were approximately $58.7 million, an increase of approximately 45% from approximately $40.6 million in fiscal 2016.



