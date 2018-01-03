Robust Growth in Energy Demand from the Asia-Pacific Region Set to Influence Power Cable Materials Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia-Pacific Power Cable Materials Market - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Energy demand in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to double by 2030 and renewable energy sources are likely to play an extremely important part in supporting the demand growth. For instance, India has ambitious plans to install 275 GW of renewable energy by 2027. China, a world leader in wind energy generation, is looking to triple its solar power capacity by 2020. With regional co-operation for power production and trade in the offing, huge opportunity exists for the power cable market. Countries such as China, India and the ASEAN region have invested heavily in unconventional and clean energy. Among the factors influencing the power cable materials market include the robust growth in energy demand from the Asia-Pacific region, a region that is energy-starved with very low per capita consumption compared to Europe and North America. Growing industrialization and strong GDP performance have been paralleled by the surging need and demand for electricity in South Asia and South East Asia. China has surpassed the United States in terms of energy consumption and is witnessing continued growth in its appetite for energy.



Traditionally, the power cable materials market has been dominated by China. China is the largest producer as well as consumer of insulation and jacketing materials and is home to a number of European and North American material manufacturers as well as cable manufacturers. Japan and South Korea, on the other hand, are mature economies with comparatively slower growth. The market in these countries is driven by replacement cable demand.

This research service focuses on power cable non-conducting materials including insulation materials and jacketing materials in the Asia Pacific region. The timeframe covered by the research is 2013 to 2023, the base year being 2016. The market is forecast from 2017 to 2023.



The regions studied under the scope of this research service include China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN and the rest of Asia-Pacific encompassing South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Definitions and Overview

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Overview - Segmentation

Power Cable Definition

Cable Lifecycle Model

Value Chain

Value Chain Description

3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL POWER CABLE MATERIALS MARKET

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. FORECAST AND TRENDS - TOTAL POWER CABLE MATERIALS MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. ASIA-PACIFIC POWER CABLE MATERIALS MARKET - FORECAST BY CABLE TYPE

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Cable Type

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Cable Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Cable Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Cable Type

6. EHV CABLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application for EHV Cables

Unit Shipment Discussion by Application EHV Cables

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application for EHV Cables

Revenue Discussion by Application for EHV Cables

7. HV CABLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application for HV Cables

Percent Unit Shipment Discussion by Application for HV Cables

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application for HV Cables

Percent Revenue Discussion by Application for HV Cables

8. MV CABLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application for MV Cables

Percent Unit Shipment Discussion by Application for MV Cables

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application for MV Cables

Percent Revenue Discussion by Application for MV Cables

9. LV CABLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application for LV Cables

Percent Unit Shipment Discussion by Application for LV Cables

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application for LV Cables

Percent Revenue Discussion by Application for LV Cables

10. TOTAL ASIA-PACIFIC POWER CABLE MATERIALS MARKET - REGIONAL TRENDS

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Competitive Factors and Assessment

11. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1 - Growth in Demand for Clean and Renewable Energy in the Region

Growth Opportunity 2 - Rapidly Growing Asia-Pacific Market Provides Great Opportunity for Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3 - Revisiting and Revamping Product Portfolio in Line with Market Preference

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT TYPE - INSULATION MATERIALS MARKET BREAKDOWN

Insulation Materials Market - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Product Matrix - Insulation Materials

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Materials

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Materials

Percent Revenue Forecast by Materials

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials

Comparison Between PVC and XLPE

PVC Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

PVC Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

XLPE Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

XLPE Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Fluoropolymer Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Fluoropolymer Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

EPR Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

EPR Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Other Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Other Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

PVC Insulation Materials Market - Market Share

PVC Insulation Materials Market - Competitive Environment

XLPE Insulation Materials Market - Market Share

XLPE Insulation Materials Market - Competitive Environment

13. ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT TYPE - JACKETING MATERIALS BREAKDOWN

Jacketing Materials Market - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Product Matrix - Jacketing Materials

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Materials

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Materials

Percent Revenue Forecast by Materials

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials

PVC Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

PVC Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

PE Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

PE Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

TPU Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

TPU Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Other Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Other Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

PVC Jacketing Materials Market - Market Share

PVC Jacketing Materials Market - Competitive Environment

PE Jacketing Materials Market - Market Share

PE Jacketing Materials Market - Competitive Environment

14. THE LAST WORD

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

15. APPENDIX

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Learn More - Next Steps

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Companies Mentioned



3H Vinacom

Asahi Kasei

BASF SE

Borouge

DowDuPont

Formosa

Hanwha

Hyundai EP

Kanoo

LG Chem

Mitsui

PolyOne

Reliance

Sankhla

SCG Chemicals

Shin-Etsu

Solvay

Tianye

Tosoh

Xinjiang Zhongtai

