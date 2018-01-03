Robust Growth in Energy Demand from the Asia-Pacific Region Set to Influence Power Cable Materials Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Energy demand in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to double by 2030 and renewable energy sources are likely to play an extremely important part in supporting the demand growth. For instance, India has ambitious plans to install 275 GW of renewable energy by 2027. China, a world leader in wind energy generation, is looking to triple its solar power capacity by 2020. With regional co-operation for power production and trade in the offing, huge opportunity exists for the power cable market. Countries such as China, India and the ASEAN region have invested heavily in unconventional and clean energy. Among the factors influencing the power cable materials market include the robust growth in energy demand from the Asia-Pacific region, a region that is energy-starved with very low per capita consumption compared to Europe and North America. Growing industrialization and strong GDP performance have been paralleled by the surging need and demand for electricity in South Asia and South East Asia. China has surpassed the United States in terms of energy consumption and is witnessing continued growth in its appetite for energy.
Traditionally, the power cable materials market has been dominated by China. China is the largest producer as well as consumer of insulation and jacketing materials and is home to a number of European and North American material manufacturers as well as cable manufacturers. Japan and South Korea, on the other hand, are mature economies with comparatively slower growth. The market in these countries is driven by replacement cable demand.
This research service focuses on power cable non-conducting materials including insulation materials and jacketing materials in the Asia Pacific region. The timeframe covered by the research is 2013 to 2023, the base year being 2016. The market is forecast from 2017 to 2023.
The regions studied under the scope of this research service include China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN and the rest of Asia-Pacific encompassing South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Definitions and Overview
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Overview - Segmentation
- Power Cable Definition
- Cable Lifecycle Model
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL POWER CABLE MATERIALS MARKET
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. FORECAST AND TRENDS - TOTAL POWER CABLE MATERIALS MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. ASIA-PACIFIC POWER CABLE MATERIALS MARKET - FORECAST BY CABLE TYPE
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Cable Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Cable Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Cable Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Cable Type
6. EHV CABLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application for EHV Cables
- Unit Shipment Discussion by Application EHV Cables
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application for EHV Cables
- Revenue Discussion by Application for EHV Cables
7. HV CABLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application for HV Cables
- Percent Unit Shipment Discussion by Application for HV Cables
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application for HV Cables
- Percent Revenue Discussion by Application for HV Cables
8. MV CABLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application for MV Cables
- Percent Unit Shipment Discussion by Application for MV Cables
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application for MV Cables
- Percent Revenue Discussion by Application for MV Cables
9. LV CABLES SEGMENT BY APPLICATIONS
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application for LV Cables
- Percent Unit Shipment Discussion by Application for LV Cables
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application for LV Cables
- Percent Revenue Discussion by Application for LV Cables
10. TOTAL ASIA-PACIFIC POWER CABLE MATERIALS MARKET - REGIONAL TRENDS
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
11. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Growth in Demand for Clean and Renewable Energy in the Region
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Rapidly Growing Asia-Pacific Market Provides Great Opportunity for Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Revisiting and Revamping Product Portfolio in Line with Market Preference
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
12. ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT TYPE - INSULATION MATERIALS MARKET BREAKDOWN
- Insulation Materials Market - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Product Matrix - Insulation Materials
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Materials
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Materials
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Materials
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials
- Comparison Between PVC and XLPE
- PVC Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- PVC Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- XLPE Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- XLPE Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Fluoropolymer Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Fluoropolymer Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- EPR Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- EPR Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Other Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Other Insulation Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- PVC Insulation Materials Market - Market Share
- PVC Insulation Materials Market - Competitive Environment
- XLPE Insulation Materials Market - Market Share
- XLPE Insulation Materials Market - Competitive Environment
13. ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT TYPE - JACKETING MATERIALS BREAKDOWN
- Jacketing Materials Market - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Product Matrix - Jacketing Materials
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Materials
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Materials
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Materials
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials
- PVC Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- PVC Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- PE Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- PE Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- TPU Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- TPU Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Other Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Other Jacketing Materials Market - Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- PVC Jacketing Materials Market - Market Share
- PVC Jacketing Materials Market - Competitive Environment
- PE Jacketing Materials Market - Market Share
- PE Jacketing Materials Market - Competitive Environment
14. THE LAST WORD
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
15. APPENDIX
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- Learn More - Next Steps
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
Companies Mentioned
- 3H Vinacom
- Asahi Kasei
- BASF SE
- Borouge
- DowDuPont
- Formosa
- Hanwha
- Hyundai EP
- Kanoo
- LG Chem
- Mitsui
- PolyOne
- Reliance
- Sankhla
- SCG Chemicals
- Shin-Etsu
- Solvay
- Tianye
- Tosoh
- Xinjiang Zhongtai
