Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) Holding in Company 03-Jan-2018 / 12:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying Lekoil Limited issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights - An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Full name of person(s) YF Finance Limited subject to the notification obligation: 4. Full name of shareholder(s) See above (if different from 3.): 5. Date of the transaction and 27 December 2017 date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: 6. Date on which issuer 3 January 2018 notified: 7. Threshold(s) that is/are Below 3% crossed or reached: 8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Situation previous Resulting situation after the of to the triggering triggering transaction shares transaction if possible using the ISIN CODE Number Number Number Number of % of voting rights of of of shares voting x Shares Voting rights Rights Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect 66,927,015 66,927,015 Nil Nil Nil Ordinary Shares B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting instrument date Conversion Period voting rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting financial price date Conversion voting rights rights instrument period instrument refers to Nominal Delta Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights Nil Nil 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder: 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: 13. Additional information: 14. Contact name: Jamii Quoc, General Counsel 15. Contact telephone +852 2239 5300 number: ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: HOL TIDM: LEK OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 5070 End of Announcement EQS News Service 642683 03-Jan-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2018 07:18 ET (12:18 GMT)