Alligator Bioscience to Receive USD 6 Million Milestone Payment from Janssen Coupled to the Decision to Initiate Combination Trial with ADC-1013

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based pharmaceuticals for tumor-directed immunotherapy, announced today that a development milestone payment of USD 6 million has been triggered under the partnership agreement for ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) with Janssen Biotech, Inc.

The milestone payment is for the partnership agreement to initiate a clinical combination study of ADC-1013 with one of Janssen's proprietary PD-1 inhibitors. This is the first out of a number of pre-defined milestones, related to the start of combination or phase II studies as part of the ADC-1013 clinical program, which all together have an aggregated potential value of 35 MUSD.

The licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc. encompasses milestone payments up to a potential total value of USD 695 million. Alligator is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide net sales upon successful launch and commercialization of ADC-1013.

"We are pleased that our collaboration with Janssen is continuing to progress according to plan", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience. "The upcoming combination is a very important step in the continued clinical development. Synergy between ADC-1013 and PD-1 blocking antibodies is supported by pre-clinical data. If this translates to the clinic, it could create new treatment opportunities for many cancer patients".

Alligator's partner Janssen Biotech, Inc. is performing a phase I dose-escalation clinical study (ClinicalTrials: NCT02829099) with intravenous administration of JNJ-64457107 (ADC-1013). This study is ongoing with approximately 50 patients recruited to date.

About ADC-1013

ADC-1013 is a drug candidate intended for immunotherapy of different types of cancer. Recent results from a clinical phase I first-in-human study show that ADC-1013 is generally well tolerated supporting the further clinical development of ADC-1013 as a mono- or combination therapy. Pre-clinical data have previously shown that the ADC-1013 antibody effectively activates T-cells, mediated through binding to the co-stimulatory receptor CD40 on dendritic cells. The increased T cell activation enables the immune system to attack the cancer.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visitwww.alligatorbioscience.com.

