Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Galena Biopharma's Stockholders Approve Business Combination with SELLAS Life Sciences Group

A Special Meeting of Stockholders for Voting on the Merger Transaction

Galena Biopharma held a reconvened Special Meeting of Stockholders on December 29, 2017 wherein its stockholders approved nine proposals at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. However, they did not support one proposal regarding the approval of an amendment to Galena's Certificate of Incorporation to allow the Galena's Board of Directors to approve amendments to Galena's bylaws. Nevertheless, the non-approval of this proposal does not impact the merger.

Board Sets Reverse Stock Split Ratio

In the Special Meeting, stockholders also approved an amendment to Galena's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to carry out a reverse stock split of the issued shares of Galena's common stock at a ratio of not less than 1-for-10 and not greater than 1-for-30; wherein the exact ratio and effective time of the reverse stock split would be decided by the Galena's Board of Directors and agreed upon by SELLAS, and subsequently announced publicly via a press release.

In this regard, Galena's Board of Directors has decided, and SELLAS has agreed, to carry out the reverse stock split of Galena's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-30. Thus, every 30 shares of Galena's common stock issued and outstanding or held by Galena in treasury immediately before the effective time of the reverse stock split will be automatically reclassified into one fully paid and non-assessable share of Galena's common stock at the effective time. The reverse stock split is effective from 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time, December 29, 2017.

Merger-Related Changes

SELLAS Life Sciences Group announced on December 30, 2017, that the proposed merger of the businesses of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Ltd and Galena Biopharma Inc. has closed on December 29, 2017, following approval by Galena's stockholders.

Post completion of the merger, Galena was renamed as SELLAS Life Sciences Group. Inc. and it now has a late-stage pipeline led by novel immunotherapies targeting a broad range of indications in hematologic and solid malignancies.

Its common stock will start trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on a post-reverse stock split basis under the new symbol SLS from Tuesday, January 02, 2018. The CUSIP number for the common stock of the continuing company will be 81642T 100.

Pursuant to the merger, the holders of SELLAS Ltd's outstanding shares, immediately prior to the merger, received 43.9972 shares of Galena's common stock in exchange for each SELLAS Ltd's share in the merger. Thus, as a result of the post-merger and post-reverse split, SELLAS Inc. now has approximately 5,766,891 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, with prior SELLAS Ltd's security holders collectively owning approximately 67.5% of the combined company, and prior Galena's security holders collectively owning approximately 32.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, Galena Biopharma's stock ended the trading session flat at $0.26.

After Friday's close, Galena Biopharma's market cap was at $12.60 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

