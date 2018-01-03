NexiTech awarded prestigious contract by the Department of Homeland Security to develop active cyber defense technologies for cyber threat mitigation

DENVER, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --NexiTech, Inc. is proud to announce the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) has awarded the company a prestigious contract. This contract introduces active cyber defense technologies to an industry that typically uses only passive techniques, such as encryption and authentication. The focus of this contract is to develop solutions for the most challenging threats facing both the private and public sectors, including the DHS and the financial services sector. The first phase of the contract will be completed in February, 2018.

"This project could potentially be of great interest to CIOs at financial services firms, as well as the many IT professionals specializing in data storage at those firms, not to mention the dedicated professionals at the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies who safeguard much of our nation's critical data," stated Donald Matthews, President and CEO of NexiTech. "The impact of this project would be felt in the commercial market for storage arrays, backup appliances and storage area networks."

The SVIP is a unique new program within the DHS that expands the DHS's reach to find new technologies that strengthen national security with the goal of reshaping how government, entrepreneurs and industry work together to find cutting-edge solutions.

Said Matthews, "Our patent-pending Moving Target Defense technology uses storage virtualization techniques to create multiple abstractions of a device that will confuse potential attackers. We are very excited to be working with DHS in addressing the ever-growing issue of cyber threats to our critical national infrastructure."

COMPANY OVERVIEW: NexiTech, Inc. is a software company with locations in Woodland Park, CO and Broomfield, CO. The company specializes in cutting-edge storage networking solutions and advanced cybersecurity techniques for actively defending against cyber threats to critical data storage resources. NexiTech has served world-class customers like Broadcom, Intel, Micron and Microsoft, and prime defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and other well-known organizations. Learn more at www.nexitech.com.

DISCLAIMER: Research reported in this press release was supported by the Department of Homeland Security, Science and Technology Directorate under award number HSHQDC-17-9-00036. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of Homeland Security.

