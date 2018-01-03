Lottery Market in the US 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are California State Lottery, Florida Lottery, New York State Lottery & Texas Lottery Commission

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The lottery market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.
Lottery Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The competition among the players is mainly based on factors such as product portfolio, pricing, prize money, varieties, and payment options. The vendors are increasingly investing in planning, designing, acquiring new players, and expanding their existing facilities. Technological innovations and creativity play a significant role in driving the market growth. Based on type the lottery market can be segmented into scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries. And on platform type the lottery market can be segmented into traditional lottery market and online lottery market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is popularity of online lottery. The wide popularity of the online lottery is mainly due to the higher customer reach and elimination of physical presence to monitor the activity. Moreover, the online lotteries are increasingly played by the younger population and mobile advertising techniques drive the online lottery market in the US. This will lead to market growth during the forecast period.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is public image enhancement. The entire gambling industry, including the lottery market, is faced with the challenge of having a tainted public image. Several countries have banned lotteries on the grounds of morality or religion. The lottery market is also perceived to be dominated by swindlers and fraudsters.
To overcome these challenges, the US government is focusing on legalizing vendors and offering equal opportunities to players. These measures will provide players the confidence and allow them to engage in the online lottery games. Also, the negative image of the lottery market can be tackled by using the revenue generated for social welfare and environmental development activities.
Key vendors
- California State Lottery
- Florida Lottery
- New York State Lottery
- Texas Lottery Commission
Other prominent vendors
- Arizona Lottery
- Colorado Lottery
- Connecticut Lottery
- Delaware Lottery
- Georgia Lottery
- Hoosier Lottery
- Illinois Lottery
- Missouri Lottery
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Comparison of US lottery market with others
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Lottery market in US - Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Lottery market in US by scratch-off games
- Lottery market in US by terminal-based games
- Sports lottery market in US
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM
- Lottery market in US - Segmentation by platform
- Comparison by platform
- Traditional lottery market in US
- Online lottery market in US
- Market opportunity by platform
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE (ONLINE LOTTERY)
- Online lottery market in US - Segmentation by device
- Comparison by device
- Lottery market in US by mobile device
- Lottery market in US by desktop device
- Market opportunity by device
PART 11: BUYING CRITERIA
PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 18: APPENDIX
