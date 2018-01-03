Lottery Market in the US 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are California State Lottery, Florida Lottery, New York State Lottery & Texas Lottery Commission

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lottery Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The lottery market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Lottery Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The competition among the players is mainly based on factors such as product portfolio, pricing, prize money, varieties, and payment options. The vendors are increasingly investing in planning, designing, acquiring new players, and expanding their existing facilities. Technological innovations and creativity play a significant role in driving the market growth. Based on type the lottery market can be segmented into scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries. And on platform type the lottery market can be segmented into traditional lottery market and online lottery market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is popularity of online lottery. The wide popularity of the online lottery is mainly due to the higher customer reach and elimination of physical presence to monitor the activity. Moreover, the online lotteries are increasingly played by the younger population and mobile advertising techniques drive the online lottery market in the US. This will lead to market growth during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is public image enhancement. The entire gambling industry, including the lottery market, is faced with the challenge of having a tainted public image. Several countries have banned lotteries on the grounds of morality or religion. The lottery market is also perceived to be dominated by swindlers and fraudsters.

To overcome these challenges, the US government is focusing on legalizing vendors and offering equal opportunities to players. These measures will provide players the confidence and allow them to engage in the online lottery games. Also, the negative image of the lottery market can be tackled by using the revenue generated for social welfare and environmental development activities.

Key vendors

California State Lottery

Florida Lottery

New York State Lottery

Lottery Texas Lottery Commission

Other prominent vendors

Arizona Lottery

Colorado Lottery

Connecticut Lottery

Delaware Lottery

Georgia Lottery

Hoosier Lottery

Illinois Lottery

Missouri Lottery

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Comparison of US lottery market with others

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Lottery market in US - Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Lottery market in US by scratch-off games

Lottery market in US by terminal-based games

Sports lottery market in US

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

Lottery market in US - Segmentation by platform

Comparison by platform

Traditional lottery market in US

Online lottery market in US

Market opportunity by platform

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE (ONLINE LOTTERY)

Online lottery market in US - Segmentation by device

Comparison by device

Lottery market in US by mobile device

Lottery market in US by desktop device

Market opportunity by device

PART 11: BUYING CRITERIA



PART 12: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 15: MARKET TRENDS



PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS



PART 18: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mfnsmf/lottery_market_in?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716