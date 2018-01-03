AS Pro Kapital Grupp (trading code [PKG1T, ISIN code EE3100006040) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 08.01.2018 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.



Proceeding from the above, the ex date is 05.01.2018. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends based on the 20.12.2017 decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the company.



AS Pro Kapital Grupp will pay dividend 0,015 euros per share on 15.01.2018.



The company would like to correct the error in its announcement of 20.12.2017 regarding the year of the ex date and hereby confirms that the ex date in this current announcement is correct.



Allan Remmelkoor Member of the Management Board Tel: +372 6144 920 Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee