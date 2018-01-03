In the first eleven months of 2017, new PV additions reached a total of 761 MW. Cumulative capacity now sits at 1.8 GW.

Chile's cumulative installed PV power surpassed 1.8 GW at the end of November 2017, according to the December Monthly Report on Renewables published by the country's National Energy Commission (CNE).

During the month of November, new PV installations totaling 33 MW were connected to the Chilean grid. In November 2016, new PV power reached around 76 MW, while in October 2017, no new facilities were registered.

As for the newly installed PV power in the first 11 months of 2017, the CNE reports ...

