Ethereum News UpdateSome of you may recall that TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington launched a $100.0-million crypto investment fund last year.In doing so, he made Ripple (XRP) the "cash position" of the fund. This meant that investors had to buy XRP in order to join, rather than simply putting U.S. dollars into the fund.It was a strange move. However, this was months ago, way before XRP became the toast of the town. And Arrington was a successful, well-connected guru in the Valley, so most shrugged and moved on.But then XRP prices.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...