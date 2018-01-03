London stocks were still little changed by midday on Wednesday, as a disappointing reading on the UK construction sector offset a solid performance for retailers after Next lifted its guidance. The FTSE 100 was flat at 7,650.16, while the pound was up 0.2% versus the euro at 1.1288 and 0.2% lower against the greenback at 1.3562. UK construction firms reported a worse December than the market had been expecting and expectations for the year ahead were the worst for four and a half years. Growth ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...