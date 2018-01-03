Shares in AIM-listed oil and gas exploration company Pantheon Resources tumbled on Wednesday after the firm announced that two wells at its oilfield in Polk County, Texas, had seen unexpected declines in production. According to Pantheon, the key VOBM#1 well returned reduced flow rates, which Pantheon attributed to lower permeability in the reservoir. Pantheon remained positive that the well could be turned around as nearby sites with similar characteristics had proven to be "exceptional" assets ...

