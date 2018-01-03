sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,40 Euro		+0,40
+0,59 %
WKN: 891624 ISIN: JP3436100006 Ticker-Symbol: SFT 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,05
68,85
17:11
68,20
68,60
17:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14,795-0,20 %
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP68,40+0,59 %
SPRINT CORPORATION4,98+0,14 %
T-MOBILE US INC53,50+0,94 %