Harbour BioMed announced today the appointment of Dr. Xiaoxiang Chen as Executive Vice President, Head of Clinical Development and Regulatory Science. Dr. Chen brings to Harbour BioMed more than 20 years of leadership experience in regional and global clinical development, most recently as Boehringer Ingelheim's Vice President, Regional Medical Management for Emerging Markets.

"Dr. Chen is one of the most experienced experts in clinical development in China," said Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "He brings a wealth of experience to Harbour BioMed as we accelerate our clinical development programs." Dr. Wang noted that Dr. Chen's appointment reflects the progress we have made in those efforts.

During his career, Dr. Chen has led the successful clinical development and registration into the China market of more than 20 global innovative products across multiple therapeutic areas, including etanercept, tigecycline, afatinib, nintedanib, dabigatran, linagliptin and empagliflozin.

In his role as Medical Lead for Emerging Markets at Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr. Chen had overall medical responsibilities, including clinical development, in more than 80 countries and regions, including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Eastern Asia, India, the Middle East and Africa. Previously, he served as Boehringer Ingelheim's Vice President, Head of Medicine Development of Greater China. Prior to Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr. Chen served as Director, Clinical Research Development Organization of Wyeth Asia Pacific. Dr. Chen received his Medical Degree from Nanjing Medical University.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for cancer, with a focus on immuno-oncology, and immunological diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are built around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice) for human antibody discovery. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through its innovative internal discovery programs, and through in-licensing clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal portfolio. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions through its Harbour Antibodies subsidiary. For additional information, please visit http://www.harbourbiomed.com.

About Harbour Mice

A fully owned subsidiary of Harbour BioMed, Harbour Antibodies owns two strains of transgenic mice for generating human therapeutic antibodies: (1) mice that generate antibodies comprised of two heavy chains and two light chains (H2L2) with fully human variable regions; and (2) mice that generate novel "heavy chain only" antibodies (HCAb). The HCAb mice enable the development of antibody fragment-based therapeutics such as nanobodies, bi-specific antibodies and CAR-T with favorable drug-like properties. For additional information, please visit http://harbourantibodies.com.

