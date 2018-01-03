Yatra.com Further Strengthens its Corporate Travel Segment Offering

GURGAON, India and NEW YORK, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Yatra.com (NASDAQ: YTRA; OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading online travel services provider, has launched a self-booking platform for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to provide them with comprehensive and convenient travel solutions. This easy to use online platform includes a range of enhanced features empowering SMEs with automated processes to fulfil their business travel needs.

SMEs will have the capability to manage their company and employee profiles, travel policy compliance and approval workflow. This GST complaint system will allow users to access a curated range of flight and hotel options as per company travel policies with an in-built trip approval process.

As part of this offering, SMEs will get customized hotel options, competitive corporate rates with cancellation/change fees waived or reduced as per airline terms. Additionally, the system will provide access to real-time MIS reports in order to enable SMEs to closely monitor their travel expenditure.

Commenting on this development, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra.com said , "Yatra's latest self-booking platform significantly reinforces our position in the large and growing corporate travel market in India. The platform will revolutionize the way business travellers search and book flights & hotels, ultimately saving both time and money in the process. We believe that this technologically advanced platform will empower SMEs to control their travel needs, while at the same time making it inherently easier for their employees to make bookings in an easy and convenient manner."

With the goal to be 'India's Travel Planner', Yatra.com has been providing a 'best in class' customer experience. With this new launch, Yatra further strengthens its position as India's largest independent corporate travel service provider.

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt Ltd which is based in Gurugram, India and is one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 70,000 hotels in India and over 800,000 hotels around the world.

Customers can access Yatra in multiple ways: through a user-friendly website, mobile optimised WAP site and applications, a multi-lingual call centre, a countrywide network of Holiday Lounges and Yatra Travel Express stores.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted e-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in September 2017 for the third time in a row.

