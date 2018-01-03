Global Residential Microwave Oven Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 6.73% During the Period 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Residential Microwave Oven Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is easy compatibility and portability of these ovens. With the growing population of working individuals, the demand for quick and convenient cooking is increasing. To cater to the growing consumer demand, the manufacturers are developing residential combination steam-ovens that offer advantageous features such as multiple cooking, smart connectivity, steam cleaning, and more. Moreover, these ovens use steam for cooking while locking the moisture and nutrients.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is product superiority and advantages over other ovens. Manufacturers in the microwave convection oven market are extensively developing technologically-advanced products at a very fast pace. Microwave ovens offer better functionality while consuming significantly lesser amount of energy and electricity. In addition to technological advancements, manufacturers are also focusing on enhancing the safety of microwave ovens to protect both adults and children. This led to the introduction of microwave ovens equipped with auto-switch off buttons that protect children from unintentional use.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



The analysts forecast the global residential microwave oven market to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the period 2018-2022.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report, Global Residential Microwave Oven Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Market drivers

Product superiority and advantages over other ovens

Market trends

Easy compatibility and portability of these ovens

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 10: Market Segmentation By Door Type

Part 11: Market Segmentation By Installation Type

Part 12: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 13: Customer Landscape

Part 14: Regional Landscape

Part 15: Decision Framework

Part 16: Drivers And Challenges

Part 17: Market Trends

Part 18: Vendor Landscape

Part 19: Vendor Analysis

Part 20: Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Electrolux

Haier

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch

Whirlpool Corporation

Foxconn

Samsung

The Middleby Corporation

Group SEB

Midea Group

SMEG

FELIX STORCH INC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tg5gwz/global?w=5

