NVH Testing Market Worth 2.21 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "NVH Testing Market by Application (Environmental Noise, Pass-by-noise, Noise Mapping, Sound Power, Telecom Testing, Sound Quality, Building Acoustics, Human Vibration, Product Vibration), Type, End User, Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.72 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2017 and 2023. The key factors driving the growth of the NVH testing market is the adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and increasing demand for automotive and car infotainment system. Emergence of new application areas for NVH testing solutions and advancement in sensor and processor technologies are the key opportunities for the players in the NVH testing market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )





Browse 66 market data Tables and38 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC on"NVH Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/noise-vibration-harshness-testing-market-47022073.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Hardware is expected to hold a larger share of the NVH testing market between 2017 and 2023

On the basis of type, hardware accounted for a larger share of the NVH testing market in 2016. Increasing use of mechanical and electronic components in automotive, aircraft, and industrial machinery has led to the dominance of hardware in the NVH testing market. Hardware is further classified into sensors and transducers, analyzers, meters, data acquisition systems, signal conditioners, and shakers and controllers.

Automotive and transportation is expected to hold the largest share of the NVH testing market between 2017 and 2023

On the basis of end user, the NVH testing market for automotive and transportation held the largest share of the NVH testing market in 2016. Advancements in vehicle technology and the increasing use of the semiconductor content in vehicles, as well as increasing challenges to test them during the design and development process, has led to the dominance of automotive and transportation in the NVH testing market.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=47022073

Telecom testing application to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The NVH testing market for the telecom testing application is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Advancement in telecommunications technology affecting features of design including generation of acoustic noise and its impact on human lives have driven the demand for the telecom testing application in the NVH testing market.

North America to hold the largest share of the NVH testing market between 2017 and 2023

North America held the largest share of the NVH testing market in 2016. North America is the most technologically advanced and has the presence of major automotive and aerospace and defense companies; this factor has resulted in the increased demand for NVH testing applications in this region. Moreover, the presence of prominent NVH testing solutions providers is expected to support the growth of the NVH testing market in North America.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=47022073

Major players in the NVH testing market are National Instruments (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Siemens PLM Software (US), HEAD acoustics (Germany), m+p international (Germany), imc Meßsysteme (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), and Signal.X (US).

Browse Related Reports

Noise Monitoring Market by Sampling Method (Short-term, Long-term, & Permanent Monitoring), precision Type (Class 1 & Class 2), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Cellular, Ethernet, & USB), Solution (Hardware, Software, & Service), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/noise-monitoring-market-137580966.html

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market by Technique (Visual Testing, Magnetic Particle, Liquid Penetrant, Eddy Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission), Method, Service, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/non-destructive-testing-ndt-equipment-services-market-882.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets