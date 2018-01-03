Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market intelligence study on the FMCG industry. A leading FMCG manufacturer wanted to determine the demand for their product offerings and investigate information that is relevant to the company. The client wanted to gain relevant market insights and identify the potential market opportunity.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "An effective market intelligence study helps businesses understand their competitors, market trends, and customer spending and sufficiently act in accordance to manage risks and progress existing suppliers' capabilities."

In today's fiercely competitive environment, the customer base is vast, and businesses are on the edge of introducing new products and services to meet the rising demand. It becomes imperious for the manufacturers in the FMCG space to understand price fluctuations before entering new markets. Market intelligence can assist companies to gain a better understanding of the customers and their product portfolios and efficiently distribute resource to get the desired results.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to tap potential opportunities and develop a more detailed picture of the market. The client was able to modify their offerings, understand the competitors, and efficiently manage their suppliers. Also, the client was able to fortify their marketing strategies and meet the growing demands of the customers.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify key competitors

Analyze their current market position

This market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the pricing trends and capitalizing on growth opportunities

Predicting customer behavior and improving sales and customer satisfaction

