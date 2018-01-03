Between January and November 2017, new PV installations with a combined capacity of 1,580 MW were connected to the German grid. Cumulative installed PV power in the country reached 42.8 GW.

In November 2017, Germany's Federal Network Agency registered new PV systems with a combined capacity of 116.4 MW.

Of this, 29.1 MW are represented by ground-mounted installations listed on the register of solar parks. Approximately 26 MW of these projects have been selected in recent tenders, with the remainder being projects of up to 750 kW.

The figures include 5,596 PV systems, which are not subsidized by tendering, but by feed-in tariffs (FITs) or market premiums ...

