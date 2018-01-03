In November 2017, Germany's Federal Network Agency registered new PV systems with a combined capacity of 116.4 MW.
Of this, 29.1 MW are represented by ground-mounted installations listed on the register of solar parks. Approximately 26 MW of these projects have been selected in recent tenders, with the remainder being projects of up to 750 kW.
The figures include 5,596 PV systems, which are not subsidized by tendering, but by feed-in tariffs (FITs) or market premiums ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...