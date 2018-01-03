Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation study on the banking industry. A leading banking sector client wanted to offer better customer support and professional services to enhance business performance. The client wanted to attain a deeper understanding of the company's most profitable customers and sufficiently allot its precious resources in a timely and efficient manner.

According to the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig, "Customer segmentation solutions assist businesses to distinguish their customers by economic value and forecast and anticipate the segments that are more profitable."

In this uncertain economic condition, banking sector companies are concerned about implementing steps to augment their businesses and improve financial performance. Similarly, with the recent decline in profitability, leading industries in the banking sector are adopting new operating models and technologies to address challenges related to improving customer experience and compliance.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to proactively outline the customers based on their preferences. The client was able to determine the value of each segment and accordingly modify marketing efforts toward these segments. Also, the client was able to maximize cross and up-selling opportunities and encourage the customers to subscribe to more services.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a deeper understanding of their customers' preferences

Discover the value of each segment

This customer segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Dividing customers into measurable segments based on their needs, behaviors, and demographics

Determining the profit potential for each customer segment

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 13 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

