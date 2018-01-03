NOKIA: Nokia, T-Mobile US and Intel collaborate to bring T-Mobile's first commercial hardware based 5G 28 GHz cell on air

Press Release

Outdoor inter-vendor connectivity over 28 GHz spectrum between 5G commercial Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) and Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform (MTP)

Field test developed on Nokia commercial 5G AirScale radio solution, enabling real-world environment testing in line with 3GPP standards alignment

End-to-end testing of 28 GHz 5G wireless access characteristics and connectivity in outdoor environments

3 January 2018

Bellevue, WA - Nokia, T-Mobile and Intel have reached a major milestone in their 5G collaboration by bringing a 28 GHz outdoor 5G commercial radio system on air in the busy downtown corridor of Bellevue in Washington state. A data session was conducted on a 28 GHz radio in a field test environment using the Nokia 5G commercial AirScale solution and the 5G Mobile Trial Platform (MTP) from Intel, enabling T-Mobile to deploy its first inter-vendor 5G network. This collaboration furthers the companies' goal to drive standards, enhance the 5G ecosystem of chipsets and devices and develop the best network experience for Un-carrier customers.

This milestone is a first step in moving 5G development from labs into the field, expanding 5G mmWave radio performance and propagation testing into real world environment. The testing also allows T-Mobile and Nokia to understand how mmWave based 5G can be integrated with existing networks and how it co-exists with LTE.

Spectrum in all ranges from 600 MHz to mmWave will be required for 5G to meet its vision. Wide-area coverage to support mobility must be an integral part of any nationwide deployment strategy as 5G is anticipated to create enhanced broadband experiences and connect everything.

Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile, said: "We're laser focused on building a nationwide 5G network for mobility, one that uses multiple spectrum bands, and launching field trials for mmWave spectrum is an important step forward."

Ricky Corker, head of North America for Nokia, said: "The path to 5G is paved with tremendous endeavor and innovative milestones such as our achievement with T-Mobile in Bellevue. T-Mobile takes great technological strides in its network evolution and Nokia is proud be a key partner on this journey."

Nokia will demonstrate 5G on the AirScale platform at Mobile World Congress 2018 (https://www.nokia.com/en_int/about-us/news-events/mobile-world-congress-2018) in Barcelona, Spain from February 26 to March 1.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

Carol DeMatteo

Nokia External Communications, North America

Mobile: +1 214.728.6197

Email: carol.dematteo@nokia.com (mailto:carol.dematteo@nokia.com)

