Global Automotive Rocker Arm Market 2017-2021 - Rising Demand for EVs to Undermine the Need for Rocker Arms

The "Global Automotive Rocker Arm Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive rocker arm market to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Rocker Arm Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for logistics by roadways. Growing preference for road transportation for last mile delivery and the subsequent increase in the use of heavy, medium, and light-duty vehicles in emerging countries, such as China and India, will see less share of rail being used for transport. In China, huge traffic congestions are caused due to large heavy-duty trucks transporting goods from inner Mongolia to Beijing. One of the main reasons for opting road transport for transporting cargo is the limited number of rail freight services within the country. The lack of sufficient freight services is causing companies to choose roadways as a reliable mode of transportation of products.

One trend in the market is Increasing use of titanium rocker arms. Automotive rocker arms are made of various materials. Commonly used rocker arms are made up of steel, aluminum, and chrome-moly. Chrome-moly steel offers design advantages despite being heavier than other materials. Chrome-moly steel has superior strength density because it has much thinner sections than aluminum.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising demand for EVs to undermine the need for rocker arms. Currently, the traditional ICE vehicles dominate the market due to their tested and proven engine mechanism and performance. However, in the last few years, electric vehicles have gone from novelty to serious contenders. With rising global concerns on climate change, consumers have slowly shifted from traditional products to green products.

The global electric vehicle market is flourishing due to numerous benefits and subsidies provided by the governments and increased awareness among the people to curb greenhouse gases. Other factors, such as the existence of stringent carbon emission norms targeting the OEMs, increased consumer interest to adopt electric vehicles and increased cooperation among foreign and regional players toward a cleaner environment, contribute to the rising demand for electric vehicles.



Key vendors

COMP Cams

Crower Cams & Equipment

Lunati

Schaeffler

Other prominent vendors

HITCHINER

Pioneer Automotive Industries

Federal-Mogul Powertrain and Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



