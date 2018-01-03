State of Scrum 2017-2018 reports on survey of more than 2,000 Agile professionals to uncover trends in Scrum adoption, use and scaling



Denver, Colorado, 2018-01-03 14:48 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance, the largest certifying body in the Agile community, today released State of Scrum 2017-2018, an annual report that this year shows Agile transformation firmly on the horizon for organizations around the world.



Approximately half of respondents - 53 percent - report current involvement in an Agile transformation, and of those not currently involved in an Agile transformation, 56 percent anticipate one in the future.



"The future is Agile," said Scrum Alliance interim CEO, Lisa W. Hershman. "It's more exciting than surprising to see a majority of respondents either involved in or anticipating Agile transformations. It's something that's been in the collective subconscious of the business world for years now."



Respondents reported the primary catalyst for implementing a full-scale Agile transformation was the issue of process. As digital transformation has steadily increased demand for faster turnarounds, user-friendly platforms and flexible goals, modern business demands ever more Agile workflows.



"Frameworks like Scrum make Agile accessible to departments, teams, and enterprises alike," said Hershman. "Companies clinging to waterfall, top-down management styles don't have the adaptability to keep up in the age of disruptive innovation."



While many respondents anticipate change to come and suggest it is necessary to reach business goals including improved satisfaction with products delivered, better time to market, better quality and improved staff morale, 57 percent say organizational design and culture is what holds Agile transformation back.



More than 2,000 Scrum professionals responded to the 2017-2018 survey, representing 91 countries and 27 industries. Virtually all - 97 percent - say they will continue to use Scrum in the future.



To learn more about Scrum Alliance and the State of Scrum, please visit https://www.scrumalliance.org/why-scrum/state-of-scrum-report/2018-state-of-scru m



About Scrum Alliance



Founded in 2001, SCRUM ALLIANCE is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile community. SCRUM ALLIANCE is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 certified practitioners worldwide. Its vision is to "Transform the World of Work" with a mission to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices, principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous, and sustainable. For more information, please visit www.scrumalliance.org.



