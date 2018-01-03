sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,33 Euro		+0,001
+0,04 %
WKN: A1H886 ISIN: SE0001105511 Ticker-Symbol: Z03 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZETADISPLAY AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZETADISPLAY AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZETADISPLAY AB
ZETADISPLAY AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZETADISPLAY AB2,33+0,04 %