Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Closes the Sale of its Non-Core Nzema Mine

ENDEAVOUR CLOSES THE SALE OF ITS NON-CORE NZEMA MINE

George Town, January 3, 2018 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV OTCQX: EDVMF) ("Endeavour") is pleased to announce that on December 29, 2017, it completed the sale of its 90% interest in the non-core Nzema Mine in Ghana to BCM International Ltd ("BCM"), as previously announced on August 9, 2017.

Endeavour received a payment of US$38.5 million upon closing, corresponding to the first two payments less adjustments. Additional deferred payments of up to US$25 million are expected to be received over the course of 2018 and 2019, based upon reaching certain agreed upon milestones related to mine free cash flow generation.

ABOUT BCM INTERNATIONAL

BCM International is one of Africa's largest mining and civil contractors, with offices across eight countries and a long history in Ghana, where it is headquartered.

BCM International has deep mining expertise, with in house technical staff capable of taking a mine from start-up through commissioning and set-up of the technical disciplines of the mine through to ongoing production.

Their experience gained in Ghana over more than 20 years working with local cultural and business practices, workforce management, local business relationships, tax and corporate compliance matters, banking relationships and many other logistical issues is core to the company's business.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

Endeavour operates 5 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma), and Mali (Tabakoto). Endeavour's high-quality development projects (recently commissioned Houndé, Ity CIL and Kalana) have the combined potential to deliver an additional 600koz per year at an AISC well below $700/oz between 2018 and 2020. In addition, its exploration program aims to discover 10-15Moz of gold by 2021 which represents more than twice the reserve depletion during the period.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com (http://www.endeavourmining.com).

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

