BlueVoyant Names Steven Silberstein Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a global cybersecurity services firm, today announced that Steven Silberstein has joined its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer.

Silberstein previously served as CEO of Sheltered Harbor, a financial services industry initiative launched in 2016 to improve resiliency and protect consumer banking accounts.

"Steve brings 30 years of financial sector experience, strengthening our already robust leadership team," said BlueVoyant CEO Jim Rosenthal. "We're excited to have Steve join us."

"I am looking forward to working with the very talented team at BlueVoyant," said Silberstein. "The firm's technology offering, coupled with the staff's expertise, are truly differentiating."

Sheltered Harbor was founded byfinancial institutions, clearing houses, processors and industry associations to help financial institutions prepare for potential operational issues by ensuring that a standardized restoration system is in place for all U.S. banks,credit unionsand broker-dealers,ensuring consumer access to critical account assets.

Before joining Sheltered Harbor, Silberstein served as Chief Technology Officer of SunGard, a leading fintech company. He previously held senior roles at Chi-X Global, Lehman Brothers, Market XT and FAME Software.

