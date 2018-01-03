Powermat Joins the Wireless Power Consortium to Help Take Inductive Wireless Charging to the Next Level

NEVE ILAN, Israel and PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Powermat, the wireless charging technology pioneer, today announced it will become the newest Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) member. Powermat will contribute its technology and expertise to further advance inductive wireless charging capabilities while maintaining backwards compatibility to the existing Qi ecosystem.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548315/powermat_logo_Logo.jpg?w=200 )



"We are looking forward to Powermat joining WPC and contributing to ongoing advancement of the technology and experience," said Menno Treffers, Chairman, WPC. "Powermat was one of the pioneers that recognized the value of wireless charging. By joining WPC, it further unifies the wireless charging ecosystem behind the Qi global standard, which will accelerate wireless charging adoption and make it more convenient for consumers to use wireless charging wherever they go.WPC will leverage Powermat's expertise in technology innovation to support more use cases including higher power and expanded special freedom."

"Qi has become the dominant wireless charging standard on the market and the recently launched Apple iPhone lineup is evidence of this success," said Elad Dubzinski, Powermat CEO. "Powermat will share technology innovation to further unlock wireless charging potential, and will expedite the growth of the wireless charging infrastructure, bringing wireless charging to wherever users need it."

Powermat is joining more than 360 companies now supporting the Qi standard including industry leaders such as Apple, Samsung, LG Electronics, Delphi and more.

About Powermat

Powermat is the wireless charging pioneer and leader, provider of the largest wireless charging network in the world, and at the forefront of inductive wireless charging technology development. Supported by our market leader partners such as Starbucks, Samsung, General Motors & Flex, we can all live life at 100%.

About Wireless Power Consortium

Established in 2008, the Wireless Power Consortium is an open, collaborative standards development group of more than 360 company members based in approximately 23 countries. WPC's members include Apple, ASUS, Belkin, Bosch, Canon, Dell, Google, Haier, HTC, Huawei, IKEA, LG, Motorola, mophie, Panasonic, Royal Philips, Samsung, Sony, and Verizon Wireless. These companies -- large and small competitors and ecosystem partners, from all parts of the industry and all parts of the globe -- collaborate for a single purpose: to design and evolve the world's most useful, safe and efficient standard for wireless power.

PR Contacts:

Powermat

Gilly Kinsky: Gilly.kinsky@powermat.com

WPC

Lauren Althaus: LAlthaus@golin.com

Dan Guitteau: DGuitteau@golin.com