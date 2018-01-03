Global Infusion Devices Market Forecast to 2027

LONDON, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infusion Pumps, Insulin Pumps, Enteral Feeding Pumps, other Infusion Pumps

The global infusion devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the insulin pumps submarket held the 31% of the global infusion devices market.

• Global Medical Infusion Devices market forecaststo 2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for global infusion devices market bythese submarkets:

- Insulin pumps,

- Enteral feeding pumps

- Other pumps (a grouped category inclusive of chemotherapy pumps and PCA infusion pumps)

This report analyses and dicusses thedrivers and restraintsfor each submarket.

• Our work also shows individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for 12 national markets:

- United States (US)

- Japan

- EU leaders- Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain (EU5)

- BRIC nations- Brazil, Russia, India and China.

- South Korea

- RoW

• Our work also shows individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theGlobal Drug Delivery Technologymarket, broken downby these submarkets:

- Oral drug delivery

- Inhalation drug delivery

- Injectable/implantable drug delivery

- Transdermal drug delivery

- Ocular drug delivery

- Nasal drug delivery

• This report provides aSWOT analysisof the major strengths and weaknesses of the market, together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced. Moreover, this report provesPorter's Five Forces Analysisof the global infusion devices market.

