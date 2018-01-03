Scientists working on perovskite solar cells at Switzerland's École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne have proposed a method of standardization for the measurement of stability and degradation in perovskite solar cells, in order to create consensus and speed up commercialization of the technology.

Perovskite solar cells have seemingly stood on the brink of commercialization for the past several years, with issues with stability and quick degradation the main factor still holding the technology back from commercialization.

With leading research institutes all over the world working on a range of solutions to this - separately proposed methods include a steel mill grinding process and treating the cells ...

