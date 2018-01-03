Ripple News UpdateA few months ago (which is basically forever in crypto-time), we reported that TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington launched a $100.0-million investment fund. Normally, that isn't news. However, Arrington's fund had a curious feature: it was denominated in Ripple's XRP tokens.Investors barely responded to the announcement, much less to our coverage of it. And not much has been heard about the fund since then. At least until now.The topic resurfaced on Twitter yesterday when a user tweeted out a link to Arrington XRP.

