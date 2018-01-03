Dominion Energy has agreed to buy Scana in a deal that values the group at $7.9bn. According to the terms of the transaction, Scana shareholders will receive 0.6690 shares of Dominion common stock for each of their shares, which is the equivalent of $55.35 per share. Including assumption of debt, the value of the transaction is around $14.6bn. Dominion said that as part of the deal, it would give immediate cash payments of about $1,000 per household to customers of SCE&G, Scana's Cayce-based ...

