Brazilian state-operated oil business Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) agreed to pay $2.95bn on Wednesday in order to settle a US class action lawsuit brought by investors seeking compensation after a corruption scandal. Petrobras did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, one of the largest in US class action history. The lawsuit had accused former executives of accepting more than $2bn in bribes over a ten-year period from construction and engineering firms. Petrobras, which had ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...