sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,90 Euro		+0,10
+1,14 %
WKN: 541501 ISIN: US71654V4086 Ticker-Symbol: PJXA 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,982
9,029
17:07
8,95
9,05
17:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR8,90+1,14 %