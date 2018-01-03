Facility and Asset Surveying Software to Enhance Maintenance and Capital Planning Offerings

Accruent, the world's leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to manage the lifecycle of their physical resources, has acquired UK-based Kykloud, a provider of facility and asset surveying and management software.

Kykloud's software enables intuitive and easy-to-use physical resource condition assessments on mobile devices. The Kykloud app automatically uploads data to a cloud-based asset information portal, where users can get a clear portfolio overview, and accurate site data to enable better forecasting and budget planning. Kykloud is used by over 100 customers around the world, including operators such as the BBC, engineering and services firms including CBRE and Cushman Wakefield, and over 30% of all UK surveyors.

"Kykloud's software complements Accruent's existing strength in capital planning, and we're pleased we already have joint customers linking it with one of our facility management solutions," said John Borgerding, CEO of Accruent. "This acquisition helps us fulfill our global strategy of bringing complementary best-of-breed solutions into our portfolio, and fits our vision of helping customers manage physical resources across their lifecycles. We look forward to introducing the ease-of-use and flexibility of Kykloud's tablet-optimized app to customers around the world involved in property surveying, third-party building maintenance or real estate operations."

The Kykloud acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions fueling Accruent's expansion. Successive acquisitions of strong, growth-oriented companies with complementary products and global presence have resulted in a portfolio of solutions that is unrivalled. Recent acquisitions include BlueCielo, an Amsterdam-based leader in asset lifecycle information management; Lucernex, a global provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS); and Verisae, a proven provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that connect assets to service networks.

"The Kykloud team and I are excited to integrate our solution into the Accruent portfolio," said Ed Bartlett, CEO and founder of Kykloud. "We've long admired Accruent's global reach and best-of-breed solution set. We are confident that Kykloud's accessible user experience will add an important and strategic component to Accruent's portfolio, and will put Kykloud in front of a much wider range of customers."

The acquisition, effective immediately, includes the continuation of existing Kykloud product development, support, and sales resources. Kykloud customers will be provided with a series of communications on relevant aspects of any changes, and will be invited to attend Accruent's Insights user conference April 8 11, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

About Accruent

www.accruent.com@accruentllc

Accruent is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities and asset management, from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. More than 7,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of industries in 149 countries around the world.

About Kykloud

www.kykloud.com@kykloud

Kykloud provides a SaaS delivered cloud-based solution for physical asset surveying and capital planning throughout the asset lifecycle. Kykloud has more than 100 customers in both the public sector and private sector markets with customers utilizing the software for projects across a wide range of sectors including: education, retail, healthcare, government, infrastructure, leisure and commercial property. Notable UK Government clients include the Department of Education where Kykloud is being used to survey 22,000 schools across the UK. Kykloud is also now used by 9 of the top 10 Global real-estate consultancy firms. To date over 1 billion sq ft or 100 million m2 of physical assets have been managed through Kykloud. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005056/en/

Contacts:

for Accruent

Wayne Henninger, 1-570-573-6556

wayne@waynehenninger.com

In the UK:

Rose Ross, +44 (0)7976 154 597

rose@omarketing.com