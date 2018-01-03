A number of name changes of sub-funds under Investeringsforeningen Sparinvest will take effect as per 8 January 2018 as the sub-funds will be sold under the fund's secondary name "Investeringsforeningen Sparindex". Pls. see the enclosed exchange notice.





