Global Food Colors Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.60%

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Food Colors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global food colors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Food Colors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Product innovations. The demand for natural food colors is increasing at a fast pace. Some of the future trends for natural food colors are reliant on better technologies such as microencapsulation and processes like the addition of colors with antioxidants, emulsions, and oil suspensions. Manufacturers are also coming up with new sources for the pigmentation of new colors naturally.

Addition of antioxidants results in optimum protection of colors from fading and prolongs the shelf life of the products. Some natural food colors such as carotenoids are not water soluble, and researchers are focusing on finding solutions to overcome this problem. These future trends will drive the natural food colors market's growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Inexpensive nature of synthetic food colors compared to natural food colors. Synthetic colors are added to many daily consumable food items, starting from soda to salmon. Froot Loops, which is a highly popular breakfast cereal in the US and many other countries in the Americas, contains synthetic colors in abundance. This is mainly because synthetic colors are available at a lower cost than natural colors, and have higher heat resistance and moisture resistance properties than their natural counterparts.

Owing to these properties and low cost, synthetic food colors are still used in many countries. These colors are used to make food products look more appetizing as they render brighter colors compared to natural colors. Breakfast cereals, candies, beverages, and chewing gums are a few examples of different food products that make use of synthetic food colors. Many manufacturers offer different kinds of synthetic products that are Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved and suitable to be used in ice creams, biscuits, sweets, fruit drinks, seasonings, and pharmaceutical tablets and syrups.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Expensive nature of natural food colors. Natural food colors are made from fruits and vegetables. However, since most vegetables and fruits are seasonal, these raw materials for natural food colors are available only at a certain time of the year a fact that increases the price of the raw materials (especially during the off-season), and in turn, natural food colors.

Also, manufacturers of natural food colors need adequate and proper machinery to extract juice and color pigments from raw materials. Maintaining such equipment also adds to the overall production cost for the manufacturers. Thus, the overall process for preparing natural food colors is costlier compared to that of synthetic food colors. Some natural food colors even need cold storage facilities. Natural food colors can cost 20 times more than their synthetic counterparts, which deters many manufacturers of food products from using such colors.



Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

Chr. Hansen Holding

DDW The Colour House

Dhler

Fiorio Colori

Other prominent vendors

AFIS

AJANTA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

AMERICOLOR

Chromatech

Food Ingredient Solutions

Global Sugar Art

Kanegrade

Kolor Jet Chemical

Natures Flavors

Naturex

Neelikon

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8l3ldh/global_food?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716