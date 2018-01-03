

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) surged in the pre-market trading after a report that Intel Corp. (INTC) has a flaw in its products that makes commonly used operating systems vulnerable to hackers.



According to technology website The Register, A fundamental design flaw in Intel's processor chips has forced a significant redesign of the Linux and Windows kernels to defang the chip-level security bug.



Patches to Microsoft Corp.'s Windows and Apple Inc.'s OS X operating systems will be required and the security updates may slow down older machinery, according to the report.



AMD shares surged 7.38 percent to $11.77 Wednesday. But, Intel fell 3.54 percent to $45.25.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX