

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its traffic in December 2017 decreased 0.4% from December 2016, on a capacity increase of 0.9%.



The airline said its traffic for the month declined 0.4% to 16.73 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 16.80 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



But, monthly capacity was 19.87 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 0.9% from 19.70 billion ASMs in the prior year period.



Load factor for the month was 84.2%, down 1.1 points from 84.2% reported last year.



