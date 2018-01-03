Cendyn Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Tim Sullivan named one of Top 25 Extraordinary Minds by HSMAI

BOCA RATON, Florida, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cendyn, the leading provider of hotel CRM and hotel sales platforms in the hospitality industry, announced today that Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Tim Sullivan has been honored with the Top 25 Extraordinary Minds accolade by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International.

The HSMAI Top 25 Minds award recognizes leaders in sales, marketing and revenue optimization within the travel and hospitality industry who stand out through their creativity and innovation, cutting-edge campaigns, triumphs in challenging situations and efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.

"Tim has been instrumental to our success at Cendyn," said Charles Deyo, President and CEO at Cendyn. "Cendyn has grown revenue by over 30 percent in the last 24 months, shepherding in a fresh and exciting era of acceleration. We are grateful for his accomplishments and proud to see him recognized with this prestigious award."

As the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Cendyn, Tim Sullivan oversees global sales, business development, marketing, and client success. Previously President of Cendyn/ONE, where he brought an integrated hotel CRM and digital marketing platform to market, he is now responsible for Cendyn's global expansion and strategy for the Cendyn Hospitality Cloud.

During his eight years with the company, Tim played a key role in helping transform Cendyn into a cloud-based software and services company that is revolutionizing the hospitality industry. Throughout 2017, Tim helped bring in a vast number of integrations and partners, establishing the Cendyn Hospitality Cloud as the most integrated and connected in the industry.

He is an HSMAI member, former HSMAI digital advisory council member and Cendyn board member.

Tim will be honored with the Top 25 Extraordinary Minds award at a reception and gala during the HSMAI Adrian Awards in February 2018 at the New York Marriot Marquis.

