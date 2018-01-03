Global Cellulose Ether Market 2017-2021 - Demand for Green Infrastructure Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cellulose Ether Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cellulose ether market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cellulose Ether Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The market size for the global cellulose ether market has been derived by triangulating data from multiple sources and approaches.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing investments in infrastructure development. The global construction industry is growing at a faster pace with a major contribution from emerging countries. In 2016, the global construction market reached approximately $8.82 trillion from $7.91 trillion in 2012. This value is expected to hit $14.98 trillion by 2025. Emerging countries have contributed 51.9% of the total construction industry in 2016 and are estimated to occupy approximately 62.5% by 2025.

The governments of countries in APAC and ROW are investing in infrastructural development for people who are moving toward metropolitan cities looking for jobs and better lifestyle. Therefore, increasing demand for infrastructure projects worldwide is also expected to drive the global cellulose ether market during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing concerns toward green building. The demand for green building constructions that are aimed to maintain Eco balance, energy efficiency, and reduction of CO2 emissions is increasing rapidly. It is estimated that the global green building construction, dominated by the US alone, generated approximately $245.48 billion in 2016 from $156.16 billion in 2014.

This growth rate is due to the tax benefits provided by many governments across the globe. For instance, the government of the US adopted Energy Policy Act of 2005 that included tax reforms on energy-efficient products. Moreover, cellulose ether-based paints and coatings are considered to be one of the most energy-efficient building material, since they are water-soluble. Their demand for green buildings construction is growing rapidly. Thus, this is expected to fuel the demand for cellulose ether market during the forecasted period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing concerns of wood logging. Wood logging is controlled by various governments across the globe in a bid to protect natural forests. This affects the market negatively. For instance, in 2017, the Chinese government undertook the Natural Forest Protection Program that resulted in banning of wood logging in natural forests. This is expected to shrink the size of timber production to an approximate 50.5 million cubic meters each year.

Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

Ashland

LOTTE Fine Chemical

Shandong Heda

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

CP Kelco

China Ruitai International Holdings

Kingstone Chemical China

SE Tylose

SIDLEY CHEMICAL

Zhejiang Haishen New Materials

Zhejiang Kehong Chemical

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghb7v8/global_cellulose?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716