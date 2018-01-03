GeoInvesting: Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Joins Investor Outreach Platform "Executive Casts"

SKIPPACK, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2018 / Executive Casts ("EC"), a business focused on delivering content and investor outreach options for public companies through online video, is pleased to announce that Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has joined its platform to create additional transparency and further inform its investors about its operations, as well as to shed some light on key executives' personal backgrounds, experience, and perspectives.



Borqs is a global leader in software and products for the internet of things ("IoT"), providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions.

Pat Chan, Borqs' CEO, Founder and Chairman, discusses in detail the role of mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and how Borqs was able to become a top MNVO provider. He also discusses the Company's relationships with Intel and Qualcomm and how, through its asset light approach, the Company's IP expands hardware design capabilities for its customers. Pat explains what drove him to build a company like Borqs, and his vision for the future.

Anthony Chan, Borqs' CFO and Executive Vice President, delves into the financial aspects of the company, including pricing models, economics of the MVNO segment, revenue split by country and segment, the Company's balance sheet, the complexities of blended gross margins, and customer concentration.

Pat and Anthony also share details about their personal backgrounds, education, and qualifications.

The full interviews and video clips can be viewed at the following links:

Full Interviews - https://geoinvesting.com/borqs-technologies-inc/

CEO Pat Chan - https://geoinvesting.com/borqs-technologies-inc-ceo-pat-chan-featured-videos/

CFO Anthony Chan - https://geoinvesting.com/borqs-technologies-inc-cfo-anthony-chan-featured-videos/

Please enjoy connecting with Borqs' executives and learning more about the Company's role in the burgeoning connected solutions and mobile virtual network operator markets in China.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a software, development services and products company. The Company provides customizable android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. It also provides android platform software for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. It operates through two business units (BU): connected solutions and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). The Connected Solutions BU develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions. The MVNO BU operates a mobile virtual network in China that provides a full range of second generation (2G)/third generation (3G)/fourth generation (4G) mobile communication services at the consumer level. Learn more about Borqs here - http://borqs.com.

