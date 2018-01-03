Native Traits Corporation Enhances Profitability and Performance of Hybrid Corn

The Team from Native Traits Recently Discovered that Their Non-GMO EaSY™ Trait Increases Hybrid Corn Yield

KALAMAZOO, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2018 / Native Traits Corporation is pleased to announce a discovery that has the capability to change the way hybrid corn is developed, produced, and marketed. EaSY™ is a naturally-occurring, non-GMO trait that was identified by using NT RECOVERY™, a proprietary trait identification technology. The EaSY (Enhanced Seed Yield) natural genetic trait is noted for its ability to increase inbred yield and reduce the cost of seed production. Remarkably, it has now been found that EaSY also has a dramatic effect on hybrid yield, a discovery that was recently posted on their blog - http://nativetraits.blogspot.com/.

According to Native Traits CEO and President Dr. James W. Friedrich in recent product development trials throughout the Midwestern Corn Belt, EaSY enhanced the yield of hybrid varieties by twenty or more bushels per acre - a development with far-reaching implications for the hybrid seed industry.

"EaSY is an obvious choice for seed producers looking to improve profit margins and, at the same time, capture market share by offering a superior product to farmers," Friedrich said.

Native Traits is currently working with several seed corn developers to make the EaSY native trait available in as many inbred and hybrid products as possible. Both conventional and organic (non-GMO) seed producers are involved.

Based near Kalamazoo, Michigan, Native Traits has been supported by angel investors and the Biosciences Research & Commercialization Center.

Stephen Haakenson, the Center's Director, commended Native Traits for achieving a critical milestone saying, "NT RECOVERY continues to provide impressive results, as evidenced by the success of EaSY. We are excited to see the value being created and we look forward to the discovery of additional natural traits."

Native Traits Corporation has also retained the services of Verdant Partners to facilitate the identification of potential commercial partners and other growth opportunities. Verdant Partners, based in Champaign, IL, is a leading agricultural transaction advisory and consulting firm.

About Native Traits:

Native Traits is an agriculture biotechnology business specializing in the development of naturally-occurring genetic traits for the hybrid seed corn industry. For more information, please visit http://www.nativetraits.net/.

