Ryan Eagle, Principle Investor at XCell Fund, Proudly Announces that 2017 was a Banner Year for the Private Equity Fund

In the Last 12 Months, XCell Fund Enjoyed a Record Year for Equity Positions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2018 / Ryan Eagle, Principle Investor of XCell Fund, a private equity fund that works with developing companies, is pleased to announce that 2017 has been an exceptionally successful year for his company.

To learn more about Ryan Eagle and his business, his family life and his commitment to helping others, please check out his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/realryaneagle.













As a company spokesperson noted, 2017 was a banner year for Ryan Eagle in terms of equity positions for his XCell Fund private equity fund. Now, as 2017 is winding down, Ryan Eagle is looking forward to 2018 and how XCell Fund will sponsor several more companies into the public market.

The fact that Ryan Eagle and his company enjoyed an exceptional year will not surprise the many people who have worked with XCell Fund. Since it first opened, XCell Fund has earned a well-deserved reputation for its ability to offer financing and factoring services to several industries including the technology sector.

For example, one of the services that XCell Fund offers is angel investing, which focuses on select projects in the private sector. During 2017, XCell Fund had a large number of active relationships with several successful exits; as Ryan Eagle noted, those who have an idea or an existing company that needs both funding and advisory is welcome to get in touch with XCell Fund today.

"When your concept and business plan are completed, it will be submitted and presented to investors who specialize in the specific field of business your product or service caters to. We will help you pitch your idea to the investors and get your funding in place," the spokesperson noted.

In addition, XCell Fund offers hard money lending, which will help people get the funds they need.

"These collateral backed loans are hassle-free with affordable interest rates," the spokesperson noted, adding that Ryan Eagle and the friendly team from XCell Fund will help applicants to understand the requirements before providing them with a competitive loan.

About Ryan Eagle:

Ryan Eagle is the Principle Investor and owner of XCell Fund, a private equity fund with an emphasis in the technology sector. Ryan Eagle first became successful when he was just 16 years old in the Internet advertising sector. Since then, he has enjoyed a successful career in both the marketing industry and as a business investor. For more information about Ryan Eagle, please visit https://twitter.com/realryaneagle.

