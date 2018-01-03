The "Global Spoolable Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type, by Product Type, by Application Type, by Diameter Type, by User Type, by Sales Channel Type and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The spoolable pipe market includes both spoolable composite pipe (SCP) and reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP). Despite the short-term fluctuations in the demand for spoolable pipes driven by decreasing rigs or wells count, the long-term business outlook seems promising with good growth potential over the next five years.

An expected recovery in the rigs or wells count; cost competitiveness of spoolable pipes over steel pipes; excellent corrosion and erosion resistance; and higher preference of spoolable pipe over steel ones in small diameter pipes are the major factors that are proliferating the growth of the spoolable pipe market.

Over 90% of the failures in pipes in the high-pressure applications are related to 6-inch diameter or smaller pipes. Most of the failures are due to the internal and external corrosion. Spoolable pipes offer excellent corrosion and erosion resistance properties, high fatigue resistance, reduced maintenance cost, faster commissioning, and improved flow rates.

North America is expected to remain the growth engine of the spoolable pipe market during the forecast period. The region is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by an early sign of the recovery of wells or rigs count and increasing penetration of spoolable pipes. All the leading spoolable pipe makers are headquartered in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Spoolable Pipe Market Overview and Market Forces

3. Global Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis By Reinforcement Type

4. Global Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis By Application Type

5. Global Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis By Product Type

6. Global Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis By Diameter Type

7. Global Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis By User Type

8. Global Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis By Sales Channel Type

9. Global Spoolable Pipe Market Analysis By Region

10. Competitive Analysis

11. Strategic Growth Opportunities

12. Company Profile of Key Players

Aerosun Corporation

Airborne Oil Gas BV

Changchun Gao Xiang special pipe co., LTD.

Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co., Ltd.

Magma Global Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (Fiberspar)

Pipelife International (Soluforce)

Polyflow, LLC

Shawcor Limited (Flexpipe Systems Inc.)

