

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that U.S. Sales for the month of December 2017 rose 0.9% to 242,049 vehicles from 239,854 vehicles in the same month last year.



Car sales for the month declined 5.5% year-over-year to 48,380 units from 51,205 units, truck sales also decreased 1.0% to 110,788 units, while SUVs sales rose 8.0% to 82,881 units as compared to a year earlier.



'December capped off a record year for Ford brand SUVs, making it eight consecutive years of Ford brand sales leadership. F-Series had an unbelievable year as we sold nearly 900,000 pickups, with strong high-end truck demand as customers continue to opt for our latest technology and equipment packages,' said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service.



