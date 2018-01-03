World Specialty Blacks Market, 2026: Plastics, Conductive Polymers, Inks & Toners, Batteries & Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report covers the global market for specialty blacks, which are premium grades of carbon blacks used in non-rubber applications. The report provides historical data from 2006 to 2016 and forecasts for all years from 2017 to 2021 as well as 2026.

Data provided include specialty blacks demand, prices, market value, production capacity by company and plant, major grades & product lines, and market share by company. World Specialty Blacks is an addendum to the Carbon Black World Data Book, which is published annually, and subscribers to the Data Book receive a discount on Specialty Blacks.



Coverage:



Data encompass the following types of carbon black:

Specialty furnace blacks (i.e., all furnace blacks used in non-rubber uses)

Modified furnace blacks (e.g., Ensaco)

Thermal blacks (including medium and fine thermal black

Acetylene blacks

Gas & Lamp blacks

Superconductive blacks (e.g., Ketjenblack)

Data encompass the following markets:

Plastics (Film, Injection/Blow Molding, Wire/Cable, Pipe, Engineering, Fiber)

Conductive Polymers (Wire & Cable Semicon, ESD, EMI uses)

Ink & Toners (Publication Inks, Packaging Inks, Toners, Inkjets)

Batteries (Dry Cell, Lithium Ion, Lead Acid)

Other Markets (Adhesives, Mulch, Rubber Goods, Graphite/Carbon, Insulation)

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



1. Summary & Key Statistics

1.1 Specialty Blacks Demand by Type & Market, 2016 to 2021

1.2 Specialty Blacks Market Share by Company, 2016



2. Overview

2.1 What are Specialty Blacks?

2.2 Specialty Black Types & Characteristics

2.3 Physical Properties of Specialty Blacks and Their Effect on Plastics, Inks & Coatings

2.4 Specialty Black Prices by Type

2.5 Carbon Black Industry Outlook



3. Specialty Blacks by Type

3.1 Specialty Furnace Blacks

3.1.1 Specialty Furnace Black Manufacturing

3.1.2 Specialty Furnace Black Markets

3.1.3 Specialty Furnace Black Suppliers & Market Share

3.2 Thermal Blacks

3.3 Acetylene Blacks

3.4 Gas Blacks & Lamp Blacks

3.5 Superconductive Blacks



4. Specialty Blacks by Market

4.1 Plastics Markets

4.1.1 Film Markets

4.1.2 Blow Molding & Injection Molding Markets

4.1.3 Wire & Cable Markets

4.1.4 Pipe Markets

4.1.5 Engineering Plastics Markets

4.1.6 Fiber Markets

4.1.7 Plastics Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.2 Conductive Polymer Markets

4.2.1 Semicon (Wire & Cable) Markets

4.2.2 Conductive Polymer & ESD Markets

4.2.3 Conductive Polymer Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.3 Ink & Toner Markets

4.3.1 Printing Ink Markets

4.3.2 Toner & Inkjet Markets

4.3.3 Ink & Toner Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.4 Paint & Coating Markets

4.4.1 Demand by Coating Type

4.4.2 Effects of Carbon Black Properties on Paints & Coatings

4.4.3 Paint & Coating Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.5 Battery Markets

4.5.1 Battery Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames

4.6 Other Markets for Specialty Blacks

4.6.1 Adhesive & Sealant Markets

4.6.2 Mulch Markets

4.6.3 Rubber Goods Markets

4.6.4 Graphite & Carbon Markets

4.6.5 Metallurgical & Refractory Markets

4.6.6 Miscellaneous Markets

4.6.7 Other Markets: Suppliers, Grades & Tradenames



5. Specialty Blacks by Region

5.1 North America

5.2 European Union

5.3 Asia

5.4 Other Regions



6. Suppliers & Markets Share

6.1 Market Share by Company

6.2 Projects Update (Recent & Proposed Expansions & Closures)

6.3 Supplier Profiles (Profiles of 21 leading suppliers)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hb63wn/world_specialty?w=5





