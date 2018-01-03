The global ATV steering system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005436/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ATV steering system market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global ATV steering system market segmentation by fitment channel and geography

Technavio's report on the global ATV steering system market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by fitment channel, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. In 2016, OEMs held more than 77% share of the global ATV steering system market. This is due to the increasing demand for ATV steering systems from ATV manufacturers.

Based on geography, the global ATV steering system market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2016, the Americas held around 79% of the market share.

"The Americas dominates the global ATV steering system market. This is due to the high demand for ATVs in the US and Canada. ATVs are used for motorsport and commercial and domestic purposes in these countries. In 2013, the US Special Operations Command purchased high-tactile ATVs from Polaris Industries because they could easily be transported in air carriers as they were quite compact," says Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio forautomotive components research.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Global ATV steering system market: competitive vendor landscape

Most ATV steering systems are manufactured in the Americas. The demand for ATV steering systems is high in the Americas. Several vendors such as Allied Motion Technologies, PD International, Kimpex, and Rugged manufacture EPS aftermarket kits that are compatible with most models offered by the OEMs. These vendors are located near the key ATV manufacturers that promote a close network of information crossflow and innovations. Can-Am has a contract with Bosch to supply EPAS. Bosch and SHOWA are the major suppliers of steering systems to OEMs that manufacture ATVs.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increasing number of ATV motorsport events and viewers

Major upgrades in ATV steering system technology

Market challenges:

High cost and extreme design of ATV steering systems cause fluctuations in demand

High concentration of sales in Americas

Market trends:

Design language of ATVs mimicking mainstream vehicles

Advent of amphibious ATVs

Get a sample copy of the global ATV steering system market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005436/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com