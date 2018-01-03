Shire's Xiidra, a twice-daily eye drop solution for the treatment of dry eye disease in adults, has been approved in Canada. This marks the first international approval for the treatment outside of the US and Xiidra is the first new prescription medication for dry eye disease to be approved in Canada in seven years. According to the Canadian Journal of Optometry, dry eye disease is one of the most prevalent conditions seen by eye care professionals and may affect up to 29% of Canadians. The ...

